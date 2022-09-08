You just can't miss the pent-up demand for bank credit

Bank credit growth has come roaring back. And it isn’t just year-on-year growth, feeding off a low base. The accompanying chart shows the growth in bank credit outstanding in the fiscal year till end-July from 2018 to 2022. The chart shows that growth in non-food bank credit outstanding this fiscal year is not only higher than in pre-pandemic times, but the highest in at least the last ten years. As the chart shows, the first few months of the fiscal...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror
Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers