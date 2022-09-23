Will the chips fall into place for Vedanta?

Highlights The Vedanta stock has moved in tandem with the metals sector Vedanta has been in the news recently for its semiconductor foray The government has formulated an attractive PLI scheme for semiconductors Diversification of semiconductor production away from Taiwan makes India a destination for setting up the project The semiconductor project will be undertaken by Volcan Investments – the holding company of Vedanta--rather than by Vedanta itself But the benefits of vertical integration will eventually trickle down to Vedanta Vedanta has been on a rollercoaster...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Powell’s hard talk signals tough times ahead
Sep 22, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth story around unstable global economy, Russia renews attack on Ukraine, RBI blamed for drop in liquidity, top 1 percent own over 40 percent of India's wealth, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers