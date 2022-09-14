Will Indian markets decouple this time? 

The decoupling debate has returned in full force. The divergence between the moves of the Nifty and the US indices brings us back to the question that always throws up contextual judgements: Can Indian markets decouple from the US markets? Look at any long term chart and it is screaming "perfectly correlated". So, over the long term, there is a chance of correlation between the two markets. But near term trends can always show decoupling. What makes this possible is...