Why ‘shadow banks’ deserve better - voice, regulations and financial supervision

Non-banking financial institutions play an important role in providing financing to individuals and businesses that may not have access to traditional banking services.

Highlights NBFCs have contributed to financial inclusion in India, bridging the critical gap between banks and unreached customers While it is easy to lay down regulations, the supervision of the same is another ball game altogether Regulators must share real time information to identify potential risks and take action Supervision of NBFCs can be outsourced keeping in mind the risks involved AI-based supervisory models enable regulators to monitor institutions with precision and speed The term "shadow banking" has been used to refer to non-banking financial...