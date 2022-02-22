Why Putin has Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in his sights

Feb 22, 2022 / 09:55 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolote, Ukraine, February 19. (Image: AP)

Henry Foy in Brussels Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — a step that could dramatically increase the risk of full-scale war with Kyiv. The decision, announced after a televised meeting of Russia’s security council, came in response to pleas from the leaders of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for Putin to recognise them as independent states and protect them from what they said was a planned offensive...