    Why Putin has Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in his sights

    The move to recognise their independence suggests Putin has lost faith in diplomatic efforts to avert further conflict in Ukraine

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 22, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolote, Ukraine, February 19. (Image: AP)

    Henry Foy in Brussels Russia’s president Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — a step that could dramatically increase the risk of full-scale war with Kyiv. The decision, announced after a televised meeting of Russia’s security council, came in response to pleas from the leaders of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for Putin to recognise them as independent states and protect them from what they said was a planned offensive...

