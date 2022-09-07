English
    Commodity Live: Global Energy Crisis | Why Are Coal Prices Surging?
    Why price cap on Russian oil is a joke

    Unless G7 can convince big consumers, such as India and China, to follow the price-cap sanction, the announcement is meaningless.

    Shishir Asthana
    September 07, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    Oil

    The oil sector saw two price-sensitive developments in short succession. Though both the headline grabbing news have the potential of sending prices on wild swings, the oil market seems to have largely ignored it. The first was the G7 (Group of Seven) announcement of a cap on Russian oil and the second was the OPEC+ nations decision to cut production despite oil prices remaining high. Let’s first look at the production cut by the OPEC+ nations. Production cut On Monday, OPEC and its...

