English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Why India’s billionaires banded together for Adani

    The bigger surprise is how the other uber-rich came to the last-minute defense of their compatriot in the crosshairs of an American short seller.

    Andy Mukherjee
    February 01, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Groupr

    Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Groupr

    The world’s biggest democracy now has a brotherhood of billionaires. One of them gets into trouble, the others rally to save him.

    That’s one explanation for how Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s $2.5 billion share sale scraped through. No doubt the heavy lifting was done by a $400 million check from Abu Dhabi. But that was along expected lines — the Middle East royals have backed Adani in the past, too. The bigger surprise is how the other uber-rich came to the last-minute defense of their compatriot in the crosshairs of an American short seller.

    Thanks to these ultra-high-net-worth individuals, people who’re neither financial institutions nor small investors bid for 3.3 times the stock reserved for them as a class. Contrast it with the portion kept for retail: It saw only a 12% take-up rate. Even the Adani Group employees subscribed to just 55% of the shares earmarked for them. Mutual funds sat out the sale.

    A Delhi-based industrialist, three Gujarati pharmaceuticals billionaires and a steel magnate from Mumbai are among the share sale’s white knights, according to the Economic Times. (Individual subscriptions aren’t required to be disclosed. A spokesperson for Sajjan Jindal, the steel mogul who’s named in the Economic Times article, said he wouldn’t comment on the matter. Others didn’t reply to emails. Bloomberg News reported participation by Jindal and Sunil Mittal, who controls India's No. 2 wireless carrier, by citing people familiar with the matter.)