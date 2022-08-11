English
    Why India is worried about being left out of the US-led Mineral Supply Partnership (MSP)

    China and the US-led MSP are jostling to dominate the space for crucial minerals needed for EV batteries

    Prosenjit Datta
    August 11, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    The war for mines is turning fairly ugly and is likely to be fought as aggressively as the battle to take control of oil resources that was waged in the 20th century

    When Indian policymakers talk about MSP, they typically refer to the Minimum Support Price that the government announces for certain crops – and which is the price it offers farmers to procure these crops. Recently though, a very different MSP is the cause for worry to the Indian government. This is the Mineral Security Partnership, an initiative led by the US, which seeks to protect critical mineral supply chains for the partner countries. Apart from the US there are 10...

