What the Q3 corporate results tell us about GDP growth

The government will also release on Tuesday its second advance estimate of GDP growth for the full year 2022-23, as well as the second and third revised estimates for earlier years. Representative Image

Highlights GDP growth for the December quarter pegged at 4.4 percent by RBI Manufacturing companies saw a shrinking of 13.6 percent in real GVA in the December 2022 quarter The non-financial services corporate sector saw an overall year-on-year growth in real GVA of 1.97 percent The electricity sector, as reflected in corporate GVA, has done very well In industry, machinery and transport equipment has done well in the December 2022 quarter Construction, real estate and hotels and tourism too performed well India’s GDP growth for the...