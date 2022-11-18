What the inflation trend means for markets and investors

Highlights While WPI inflation has been cooling off steadily and quickly, CPI inflation has persisted above 6% for 10 months in a row With wholesale inflation down and core retail inflation sticky, companies should be able to claw back margins The monetary policy committee is expected to hike rates by 25-35 basis points at next policy meet Yield differentials with US expected to broaden With the recent rally, the Nifty PE is elevated Investors should buy dips in a staggered manner The inflation print for October...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers