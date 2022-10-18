English
    What the eclipse of Tencent by a liquor company says about Xi’s China

    Kweichow Moutai has overtaken the tech group in market capitalisation thanks to the whims of one man

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping (File image).

    Tom Mitchell What would it say about US innovation and President Joe Biden’s stewardship of the economy if America’s largest beer company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, had a bigger market capitalisation than Apple? Nothing good, probably, and indeed the very thought is a ridiculous one. Apple’s $2.2tn market cap is almost 28 times larger than AB InBev’s $80bn. But that is exactly what happened recently in China, where Xi Jinping is about to embark on a third term as Communist party leader, military...

