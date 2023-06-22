English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    West Bengal Panchayat Polls: A curtain-raiser to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state

    The key factor to watch in these polls is whether the minority vote has shifted en masse from the TMC to the Congress 

    Suvashis Maitra
    June 22, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
    West Bengal Panchayat Polls: A curtain-raiser to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state

    Why is the Bengal Panchayat elections so important? (Representative image)

    The three-stage panchayat elections in West Bengal, set for July 8 next month, will not only decide who will rule rural Bengal for the next five years, but are also seen as a curtain raiser to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Why are these local elections so important? Due to the massive violence during the last panchayat elections in 2018 in West Bengal, 34 per cent of the seats remained vacant. This means that out of 5...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Yoga Day – capitalising on India’s soft power

      Jun 21, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Modi in US must go big on commercial ties, how to control the AI genie, tough t...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers