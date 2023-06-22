West Bengal Panchayat Polls: A curtain-raiser to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state

Why is the Bengal Panchayat elections so important? (Representative image)

The three-stage panchayat elections in West Bengal, set for July 8 next month, will not only decide who will rule rural Bengal for the next five years, but are also seen as a curtain raiser to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. Why are these local elections so important? Due to the massive violence during the last panchayat elections in 2018 in West Bengal, 34 per cent of the seats remained vacant. This means that out of 5...