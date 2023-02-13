Warming up to Web 3 -- How we should play to India’s strengths

(Representative image)

Highlights Unlike Web1.0 and Web 2.0, Web 3.0 is built on the concept of decentralisation of how the Internet is controlled or influenced India is seeing the rise of web3preneurs to bring innovation to e-governance, finance, technology, agriculture, supply chain, and many other fields The economic growth of Web3 businesses is projected to add US$1.1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2032 We need to quickly formulate a National Web3.0 policy Web 3.0 can greatly enhance India’s global soft power The early 1990s saw the opening...