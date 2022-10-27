Wall Street banks split over EM equities outlook after $2tn rout

Oct 27, 2022 / 11:49 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong, Leo Lewis in Tokyo and Jonathan Wheatley in London Wall Street’s biggest banks are split on the outlook for emerging market equities, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs taking diametrically opposed views after a punishing $2tn sell-off this year. An MSCI index of EM stocks has slumped about 30 per cent since early January, reflecting a punishing rout in markets ranging from China to South Korea. Those steep declines have fuelled debate among analysts about how much...