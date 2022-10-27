English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Wall Street banks split over EM equities outlook after $2tn rout

    Wipeout presents ‘exciting’ opportunities for Morgan Stanley but Goldman casts doubt on recovery

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Oct 27, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Wall Street banks split over EM equities outlook after $2tn rout

    Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

    Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong, Leo Lewis in Tokyo and Jonathan Wheatley in London Wall Street’s biggest banks are split on the outlook for emerging market equities, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs taking diametrically opposed views after a punishing $2tn sell-off this year. An MSCI index of EM stocks has slumped about 30 per cent since early January, reflecting a punishing rout in markets ranging from China to South Korea. Those steep declines have fuelled debate among analysts about how much...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's moving markets? It’s politics, baby!

      Oct 25, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economies of the US, UK, Eurozone shrinks further, time to internationalise the rupee, China now run by Xi Jinping loyalists, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers