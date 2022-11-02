English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Voters must be told the true cost of every political free lunch

    As the mess in Sri Lanka shows, the public must understand that there can be no free lunches and the bill has to be paid at some date

    Suvashis Maitra
    November 02, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
    Voters must be told the true cost of every political free lunch

    Representative image (Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

    Highlights It’s good that the prime minister has sparked a debate on political freebies A distinction must be made between freebies and social welfare The public should know the cost of every freebie promised, every subsidy, every tax sop Political parties should reach a consensus on where to draw the line  During every election, our political leaders behave like the ‘Kalpavrikshas’ (also known as ‘Kalpataru’, a mythological tree, which fulfil all the desires of the people). So long as this is a mythological text,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As L&T orders roll, tide turns for private capex

      Nov 1, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNC's should ensure global product standards, Russia backtracks from Black Sea grains' export deal, bond markets may trigger next decline, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers