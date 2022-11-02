Voters must be told the true cost of every political free lunch

Representative image (Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Highlights It’s good that the prime minister has sparked a debate on political freebies A distinction must be made between freebies and social welfare The public should know the cost of every freebie promised, every subsidy, every tax sop Political parties should reach a consensus on where to draw the line During every election, our political leaders behave like the ‘Kalpavrikshas’ (also known as ‘Kalpataru’, a mythological tree, which fulfil all the desires of the people). So long as this is a mythological text,...