US inflation, rising crude weigh on rupee

Unlike in 2013, there was no tantrum in emerging market currencies after the US Federal Reserve announced it was tapering asset purchases. However, as US inflation touches a 30-year high, investors are starting to bet that the Fed Open Markets Committee will advance rate hikes, which will put pressure on EM currencies like the rupee. On Thursday, the rupee closed at 74.51 to a dollar, down 14 paise from the previous close. As US consumer price inflation rose to 6.2...