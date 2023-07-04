Untimely rain weighs on Coal India’s sales volumes 

Electricity usage may be rising steadily in India. But stakeholders are seeing uneven growth. Take the case of Coal India, the largest supplier of coal to thermal power plants. The growth in coal offtake slowed to 5.4 percent in the quarter ending June 2023 from 10.6 percent in the year ago period. Notably, dispatch growth moderated to 3.6 percent in June 2023. Unseasonal rains during April and May tempered electricity demand and weighed on volume growth at Coal India. Thermal...