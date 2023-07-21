TSMC: Betting against Warren Buffett may pay off this time 

Jul 21, 2023 / 01:19 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Buffett offers nervousness over the future of Taiwan as his main reason for selling out

Veteran US investor Warren Buffett turned bearish on the world’s largest chipmaker’s stock well before Thursday’s second-quarter profit drop. His company Berkshire Hathaway had already disclosed the sale of its remaining holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Nevertheless, investors have bet against Buffett’s bearishness, and for good reason. TSMC’s second-quarter net profit fell 23 per cent to T$181.8bn ($5.9bn). Weaker global demand for electronics, along with large chip inventories at its customers that stockpiled during a global shortage last year,...