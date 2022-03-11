English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Toppling the dollar as reserve currency risks harmful fragmentation

    Sanctions against Russia have spurred calls for an alternative holding, but this would only destabilise the financial system 

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Mar 11, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Toppling the dollar as reserve currency risks harmful fragmentation

    Representative Image

    Robin Harding During the Crimean War, from 1854-56, Britain, France and Russia fought savage battles on the territory of modern-day Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands died from injury or disease. Yet throughout it all, the British Treasury kept paying its debts to the Tsarist government, and Russia kept paying interest to British owners of its sovereign debt. According to Nicholas Mulder’s new history of sanctions, The Economic Weapon, one British minister declared it obvious for “civilised nations” that public debts should...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | BJP makes it 4 out of 5

      Mar 10, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lustre of metals, this stock has all the ammo, new normal for commodities, Startup Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers