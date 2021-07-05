This is as good as it gets for the US economy

The actual resolution of independence was passed two days earlier on July 2, when the thirteen colonies were legally separated from Great Britain's rule. (Image: Reuters)

Driven by the success of America’s vaccine rollout and massive government stimulus, the US economy is expected to grow as fast as 7 per cent this year and is currently leading the world recovery. The commentariat is talking up an “American Renaissance” in a nation that on Sunday marked its 245th Independence Day. But there is a problem: America just went through an economic renaissance. It’s not likely to be reborn again. A decade ago, in the wake of the 2008...