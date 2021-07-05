This is as good as it gets for the US economy
America has already been through a renaissance — it is unlikely to be reborn again
Jul 5, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
The actual resolution of independence was passed two days earlier on July 2, when the thirteen colonies were legally separated from Great Britain's rule. (Image: Reuters)
Driven by the success of America’s vaccine rollout and massive government stimulus, the US economy is expected to grow as fast as 7 per cent this year and is currently leading the world recovery. The commentariat is talking up an “American Renaissance” in a nation that on Sunday marked its 245th Independence Day.
But there is a problem: America just went through an economic renaissance. It’s not likely to be reborn again.
A decade ago, in the wake of the 2008...