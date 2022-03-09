The yawning gap between Putin’s Great Power ambitions and Russian economy's decline

Vladimir Putin (File Image)

Russia’s share of the world economy is much lower now than it was back in 1992, after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The accompanying Chart 1 shows how Boris Yeltsin’s shock therapy led to the share of the Russian economy shrinking from 4.8 percent of the world economy (in purchasing power parity terms) in 1992 to 2.8 percent by 1998. Putin managed a small increase in Russia’s share to 3.68 percent by 2008, but growth has slowed since...