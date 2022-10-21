English
    The tricky business of sporting sponsorships   

    The tussle between environmentally conscious or politically aware players and sponsoring companies is likely to become more intense

    Sundeep Khanna
    October 21, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST
    The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA), a kind of players' union, has already said it will back players who refuse to be part of the sponsorship engagements (Source: AFP)

    Highlights The T20 World Cup is being sponsored by Aramco, but some players may object to being associated with a fossil fuel company The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) has said it will back players who refuse to be part of the sponsorship engagements Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins recently raised the banner of revolt when he opposed the sponsorship of the team by Alinta Energy, an electricity generator seen as a major coal consumer When Ronaldo moved two Coke bottles out...

