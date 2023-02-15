The toughest job in central banking welcomes BoJ new Governor Kazuo Ueda

As the Kuroda era ends, markets are on the edge again. Will there be a change in stance from the ultra-loose monetary policy of the last few decades? Source: Reuters

Highlights The Bank of Japan’s long-term governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be replaced by Kazuo Ueda in April Ultra-loose monetary policy has led to dysfunctional markets Ueda may be compelled to tighten policy between October and December as domestic inflation quickens Rising yields may prompt Japanese investors to repatriate funds back home, drying up global liquidity and exerting upward pressure on global borrowing costs The implications for global markets and the Japanese economy will be far reaching We will get an idea of Ueda’s policy outlook...