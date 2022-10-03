English
    The loyalty factor in Congress elections and its history of chaos

    Only a stiff fight for the post of Congress president will indicate the return of genuine inner party democracy in the party

    Suvashis Maitra
    October 03, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File image: Reuters)

    Highlights The last elections for the post of Congress president took place in 1939 Since then, the ‘official candidate’ has always won by a large margin Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to win hands down There’s nothing new about infighting within the Congress But the Ashok Gehlot fiasco may weaken the party further In the history of the Congress, the first election for the Party’s top post was held in 1939. In that election, Subhas Chandra Bose defeated Mahatma Gandhi’s candidate Pattabhi Sitaramayya. Bose won, getting...

