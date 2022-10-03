The loyalty factor in Congress elections and its history of chaos

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File image: Reuters)

Highlights The last elections for the post of Congress president took place in 1939 Since then, the ‘official candidate’ has always won by a large margin Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to win hands down There’s nothing new about infighting within the Congress But the Ashok Gehlot fiasco may weaken the party further In the history of the Congress, the first election for the Party’s top post was held in 1939. In that election, Subhas Chandra Bose defeated Mahatma Gandhi’s candidate Pattabhi Sitaramayya. Bose won, getting...