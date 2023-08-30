The Green Pivot: Sluggish retail E2W sales puncture the hype

representative image

Highlights July sales shows E2W market share has not risen beyond end-FY2023 levels Lowering FAME II subsidies has increased E2W’s total cost of ownership Break-even time in relation to ICE vehicles is higher June/July E2W sales were 31 per cent lower than average monthly sales in 4QFY2023 Share of E2Ws in total two-wheelers still less than 5 per cent Challenges stem from uncertainties on cost of ownership, insurance, etc. Cost economics make E2Ws more viable for commercial use By 2030, transition to E2Ws may be lower than...