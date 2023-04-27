The Green Pivot: India needs a counter plan to beat green barriers to trade 

Representative image

Highlights EU to implement CBAM in two phases Starting October this year, exporters have to share emission data with the EU The actual levy will be collected from January 2026 India voiced opposition to green barriers to trade at the WTO New Delhi to review the impact of EU levy on Indian industry May consider retaliatory tariff The long-term solution lies in an efficient domestic carbon market As world trade growth slows, weighed down by the effects of the war in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, tighter monetary...