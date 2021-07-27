MARKET NEWS

The Green Pivot | Cement companies’ energy saving efforts pave the way for sustainable profits

Cement companies have used Waste Heat Recovery Systems to good effect in keeping costs down

Vatsala Kamat
July 27, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
The Green Pivot | Cement companies’ energy saving efforts pave the way for sustainable profits

Cement companies’ investments in waste heat recovery systems (WHRS) over the years are beginning to pay off handsomely. Investment made primarily to reduce the relatively high carbon footprint in cement manufacture is helping build sustainable profits. The June quarter performance of frontline cement companies mirrored this well. The country’s largest cement maker, AV Birla-owned UltraTech clocked its highest-ever earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs1,536 on a unitary basis (per tonne). Likewise, global giant Lafarge-Holcim owned ACC...

