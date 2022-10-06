English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The ghost of Lehman brothers’ legacy revisits markets

    Fragile markets lead to exaggerated reactions to events such as the new UK government shooting itself in the fiscal foot and Credit Suisse’s financial vulnerability

    Ajay Bagga
    October 06, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
    The ghost of Lehman brothers’ legacy revisits markets

    Representative image.

    The new UK government created a fear psychosis in markets over the last ten days with its “mini-Budget” that increased spending without a well-articulated plan to fund it. A few days later, a prominent Europe headquartered bank saw its credit default swaps shoot up to similar levels to the Lehman Brothers failure in September 2008. A third development was happening in the high yield bonds market segment of the US, where markets saw yields shooting up to 10 percent levels and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets weigh outlook on consumption and investment

      Oct 4, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Warning signs from European currency market, India's healthcare sector needs regulation, surge in real estate sector, Bosch promises new growth avenues, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers