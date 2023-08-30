The five global economic shifts happening now

Aug 30, 2023 / 02:54 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Long gone are the days when policymakers could understand inflationary pressures simply by constructing the best available indications of demand and comparing these with a constant annual rate of sustainable growth

Chris Giles As uncertainty and inflation challenge central bankers and policymakers, they must also adapt to structural changes At the Jackson Hole economic symposium last week, central bankers were under no illusion about inflation. Its threat persists, they said, and its outlook is complicated by structural shifts in the global economy. Normally, the latter argument is simple to dismiss because officials always complain that their period in office is marked by unusual uncertainty. In 2023, however, they have a point. There...