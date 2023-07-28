The Fed’s stance poses risks for an overheated stock market

what has dampened sentiment is that the Fed Chairman did not indicate a potential end to the rate-hike cycle

This week the US Fed increased its policy rate by 25 bps, taking the overnight rate to 5.25-5.5 percent, the highest level in more than two decades. To be sure, this hike was along expected lines because despite the breather taken by the Fed in June, its narrative had left room open for a couple of hikes. However, what has dampened sentiment is that the Fed Chairman did not indicate a potential end to the rate-hike cycle. In fact, Powell...