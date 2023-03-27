The economic case for a right to health is a strong one

Publicly funded healthcare is an economic imperative. (Representative image)

The Rajasthan government has taken the lead among states by passing legislation to create the ‘right to health’ under which all residents can get free out-patient and also in-patient services at all public health facilities as well as selected private health facilities. Not only will it cover the entire range of medical services from consultation to procedures, but also emergency treatment and care without immediately having to pay for it. If a patient cannot pay, the government will reimburse...