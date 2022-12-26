English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window | The global economy eyes China warily, as COVID’s spread poses potent threat

    Global supply chains are at risk of getting disrupted as COVID’s spread in China is expected to lead to massive case numbers and deaths. Chinese rulers have a tough balancing act between protecting health and keeping the economic engine humming

    Saibal Dasgupta
    December 26, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
    The Eastern Window | The global economy eyes China warily, as COVID’s spread poses potent threat

    There are no easy options for China as it confronts the mammoth task of coping with a massive COVID wave. (Image: Bloomberg)

    Highlights: China has stopped daily reporting of COVID caseloads International experts are predicting that more than a million people will die in China Chinese officials are saying that the Omicron virus is much less fatal than the previous versions of COVID-19 China faces a difficult choice of rolling back its decision to lift restrictions or continue with the present policy China has abandoned its two year-old practice of daily reporting of COVID-19 caseloads. This is the most significant sign that the spread of Omicron...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas shortage puts fertiliser industry in a tight spot

      Dec 23, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s housing sector well poised, improving ties with Iran crucial for India, ITC facing some rough weather, plan to optimise economic and social progress, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers