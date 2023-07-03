The Eastern Window: SCO meet to advance India’s multipolarity game

This is the first multilateral meeting that Putin will be attending after he escaped a dangerous mutiny in his security apparatus

Highlights The SCO meet is significant because it comes after the Russian mutiny and PM Modi’s successful US visit India’s presence is stopping the SCO from becoming an anti-US platform SCO represents 40% of the world's population and 20% of its GDP The summit is an opportunity for India to advance its policy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ SCO provides a platform for members to reconcile their differences The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which India is hosting in its role as rotating chairman, is significant...