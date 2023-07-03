English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: SCO meet to advance India’s multipolarity game

    Under India’s presidency of the SCO, heads of eight countries will discuss international issues at an online summit on Tuesday. It will be an opportunity for member countries to reassess their relations with Russia after President Vladimir Putin survived the mutiny in his security apparatus

    Saibal Dasgupta
    July 03, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: SCO meet to advance India’s multipolarity game

    This is the first multilateral meeting that Putin will be attending after he escaped a dangerous mutiny in his security apparatus

    Highlights  The SCO meet is significant because it comes after the Russian mutiny and PM Modi’s successful US visit India’s presence is stopping the SCO from becoming an anti-US platform SCO represents 40% of the world's population and 20% of its GDP The summit is an opportunity for India to advance its policy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ SCO provides a platform for members to reconcile their differences  The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which India is hosting in its role as rotating chairman, is significant...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A shiny banking system must respect risk

      Jun 30, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian rice exporters left in a lurch, quick action needed to tackle flood dama...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers