The Eastern Window: High unemployment among Chinese youth poses a serious challenge to Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (File image)

Highlights: Record increase in unemployment in the 16-24 age group in China. Authorities are forcing the military and industry to hire more There are fears of the young turning rebellious as many of them are already alienated from Communist ideology. Service sector continues to be in disarray. The end of the COVID pandemic has not eased China’s economic woes. China’s housing sector which contributes 30% to the GDP is still in the doldrums. China’s youth unemployment rose to a record 20.4 per cent in May, says the...