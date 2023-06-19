English
    The Eastern Window: High unemployment among Chinese youth poses a serious challenge to Xi Jinping

    China’s claim of recovering from the economic slide seen during the Covid pandemic years has proven to be false. Official figures show a serious downturn in different economic segments. But what poses a serious political challenge is the record level of joblessness among the young population

    Saibal Dasgupta
    June 19, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: High unemployment among Chinese youth poses a serious challenge to Xi Jinping

    Chinese President Xi Jinping (File image)

    Highlights: Record increase in unemployment in the 16-24 age group in China.  Authorities are forcing the military and industry to hire more  There are fears of the young turning rebellious as many of them are already alienated from Communist ideology.  Service sector continues to be in disarray.  The end of the COVID pandemic has not eased China’s economic woes.  China’s housing sector which contributes 30% to the GDP is still in the doldrums. China’s youth unemployment rose to a record 20.4 per cent in May, says the...

