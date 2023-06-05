The Eastern Window: Elon Musk joins rising chorus against Biden’s China policy

praised the Chinese ability “to get things done” but made no mention of the fact that Twitter, which he owns, is banned in China

Highlights Elon Musk met three ministers during his recent China visit Chinese foreign minister used the occasion to talk about improving US-China relations Jamie Dimon said decoupling will not work because it is no use yelling at each other across the Pacific Musk and Dimon are trying to revive an old system of CEOs working as conduits between the US and China They may not be able to overturn US policy towards China but might soften it Tesla chairman and industrial maverick Elon Musk has...