The Eastern Window | China creates digital levers to control Pakistan

Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing.

Pakistan is gradually handing over its digital resources and potential to China under the Digital Silk Road plan. The plan, operated by Chinese companies, will provide Beijing with more levers to control Pakistan in ways far beyond the scope of the $65 billion physical infrastructure programme, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Digital Silk Road aims to provide Internet services to Pakistan and several other countries. This Silk Road plan will give Beijing access to internal communication in military and...