The Eastern Window | Anti-China legacy of Abe is shaping global politics

Recent developments like the creation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, to counter China have their beginnings in the nationalistic politics of Shinzo Abe including a speech the then Japanese Prime Minister made to the Indian Parliament in 2007. The question now is whether Japan would take forward its plans for militarization which Abe initiated. (image) As news of Abe’s shooting surfaced on July 8, several Chinese netizens took to social media declaring that it was celebration time. This is...