English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The deafening chorus about AI safety

    The undeniable power of advanced AI raises questions about its alignment with human values. The crux of ensuring advanced AI's safety resides in comprehending and mitigating risks that extend far beyond technical aspects

    Srinath Sridharan
    September 08, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
    The deafening chorus about AI safety

    At the forefront is the ambiguity surrounding the decision-making prowess of AI systems.

    Highlights:  The undeniable power of advanced AI raises questions about its alignment with human values AI safety is critical whereby norms and policies must foster reliability and security for humans  AI decision-making processes are still opaque, necessitating regulation  Regulation must be globally cohesive as also address aspects of misuse of AI  Big Tech’s efforts towards AI safety should be viewed with scepticism   In a world where Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations are rewriting the script of technological progress, it's hard to escape the incessant chatter about...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil boils again

      Sep 7, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India bats for inclusive global growth, renewables spending set to leapfrog, fossil ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers