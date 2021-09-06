The Chinese control revolution: the Maoist echoes of Xi’s power play

Sep 6, 2021 / 01:36 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Tom Mitchell A prominent leftist commentator in China has denounced “big capitalists” and entertainment industry “sissy-boy stars”. Leading public figures are disappearing from view. Others are racing to declare their fealty — and pledge billions of dollars — to the policy priorities of an all-powerful supreme leader who has life-tenure. A sudden frenzy of political activity over the past two weeks has many people wondering if China is entering a new political era, one which embraces elements of Maoist political campaigns...