Tata Motors’ India business is finally on the mend

Tata Motors Ltd is regaining lost ground in its domestic business. Its twin businesses- passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CVs)- have been firing well. While the beleaguered passenger vehicle (PV) division is tasting success with its recent launches, its commercial vehicle (CV) segment is set to ride an upcycle after a prolonged downturn. Failed PV brands over the last decade had peeved shareholders even as customer faith in the domestic entity’s ability to succeed in PVs waned. However, in...