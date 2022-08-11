Tata Chemicals reaps the benefits of tight soda ash market

Tata Chemicals' management does not see a major impact from turbulence in Europe. (Representative image)

Broader commodity prices may be showing signs of easing. But the party is still going strong for some producers. Tata Chemicals is one of them. The company reported another quarter of strong financial performance, helped by firm soda ash prices and better realisations. The stock gained 12 percent on Wednesday. Consolidated revenue is up 34 percent in April-June this year. Operating and net earnings grew by 68 and 87 percent respectively. Earnings grew at a robust pace despite a marginal 1.2...