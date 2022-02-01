Sustaining capex in roads is a positive, but execution risk remains

As FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her Budget Speech 2022-23, the government chose to pump-prime capital expenditure (capex) in infrastructure to spur economic growth. This was in-line with expectations, given the pandemic-led inertia in private sector capex, sluggishness in consumption and the need to make up for the shortfall in reaching stated targets of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) over the last few years. The 35 per cent jump in budgetary outlay for FY2023 at Rs 7.5 lakh crore towards infrastructure...