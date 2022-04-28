English
    Supreme Court raises the bar for proof in insider trading cases

    A recent Supreme Court decision where it reversed SEBI’s order of disgorgement of about Rs 8.30 crore of alleged insider trading profits and penalty raises disturbing questions

    Jayant Thakur
    April 28, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    Representative image

    Ask the ordinary trader in the stock markets and he will tell you that insider dealing is rampant in India. The temptation of big money that can be easily made is too great. The still flourishing parallel economy, the readily available ‘mules’ (i.e. name lenders), etc. makes the temptation even stronger, in the optimism that getting away will be easy. Interestingly, even in the West, even after the renowned cases of alleged insider traders being caught and punished, there...

