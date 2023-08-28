English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Superbugs: why it’s so hard to stop the ‘silent pandemic’

    Antimicrobial resistance already kills millions and is projected to get worse. But there is little incentive for Big Pharma to tackle the issue

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 28, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Superbugs: why it’s so hard to stop the ‘silent pandemic’

    As with climate change and future pandemics, no one is taking enough responsibility for the ever-present global threat of antimicrobial resistance, scientists say. (Representational image)

    Hannah Kuchler In the summer of 2021, researchers at MIT and McMaster University in Canada fed an algorithm 7,000 chemical compounds in the hope that it would identify one that could kill Acinetobacter baumannii. Described by Jonathan Stokes, one of the scientists involved, as a “notoriously challenging” pathogen, strains of Acinetobacter have become resistant to antibiotics over the past few decades, allowing them to prey on weakened hospital patients and leaving doctors powerless to treat them. It took just an hour and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | There is no crash diet to get over inflation 

      Aug 25, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Low interest rates a goal for debt sustainability, industrial growth needs more cred...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers