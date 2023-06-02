Steel: Rising capex and softer prices not hurting credit outlook, yet

The impact of these upheavals on Indian steel majors is not worrying rating agencies. At least, not yet.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

International markets point to a turbulent period ahead for steel companies. China’s economy recovery is stalling with areas such as consumption, property construction and manufacturing feeling the pressure. Iron prices have fallen from their peaks and steel prices are following suit. In an industry where the direction of steel prices matters more than other factors, that’s not good news. But for a change, the impact of these upheavals on Indian steel majors is not worrying rating agencies. At least, not...