Steel export duty rollback: Too little, too late?

Representative image

The government has finally seen reason and removed the debilitating 15 percent export duty imposed on steel exports. Along with it, the export duty on low-grade iron ore too has been removed while higher grade ore will attract a lower duty now. These duties, imposed in May, have severely crimped India’s steel industry’s export appetite. The Street’s reaction to the removal of export duties has been lukewarm, either because it was anticipated or it’s a case of too little, too...