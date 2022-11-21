English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is TVS motor's EV story running out of steam?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Steel export duty rollback: Too little, too late?

    With steel prices having crashed, it may seem like there’s little to benefit from the removal of export duty. In some scenarios, companies could still benefit

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    November 21, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
    Steel export duty rollback: Too little, too late?

    Representative image

    The government has finally seen reason and removed the debilitating 15 percent export duty imposed on steel exports. Along with it, the export duty on low-grade iron ore too has been removed while higher grade ore will attract a lower duty now. These duties, imposed in May, have severely crimped India’s steel industry’s export appetite. The Street’s reaction to the removal of export duties has been lukewarm, either because it was anticipated or it’s a case of too little, too...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | New COP summit, new promises but no real progress

      Nov 21, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SEBI expands material event reporting time, steel export duty rollback comes a bit too late, new world order may be good for India, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers