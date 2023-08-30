English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Startup Street | Zepto is 2023’s first unicorn, but does it deserve to be one?

    Quick commerce’s business model appears to have takers among investors but valuations don’t seem to be taking financial viability into account 

    Chandu Nair
    August 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
    Startup Street | Zepto is 2023’s first unicorn, but does it deserve to be one?

    Zepto has raised $530 million in funding so far from investors like StepStone Group, Goodwater Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital and Lachy Groom

    Zepto has recently raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion, becoming India’s first unicorn of 2023. Does it deserve to be a Unicorn? Does it have a validated business model with a clear path to profitability? First, some context is in order. Zepto is a quick commerce startup that was founded in 2021 by two Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. The company offers a 10-minute grocery delivery service across several metro cities in India, such...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

      Aug 29, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Unsecured retail lending putting pressure on NBFCs, market lessons for new-age tr...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers