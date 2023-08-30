Startup Street | Zepto is 2023’s first unicorn, but does it deserve to be one?

Zepto has raised $530 million in funding so far from investors like StepStone Group, Goodwater Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital and Lachy Groom

Zepto has recently raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion, becoming India’s first unicorn of 2023. Does it deserve to be a Unicorn? Does it have a validated business model with a clear path to profitability? First, some context is in order. Zepto is a quick commerce startup that was founded in 2021 by two Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra. The company offers a 10-minute grocery delivery service across several metro cities in India, such...