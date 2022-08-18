Startup Street: Clean energy -- new vistas for entrepreneurs, but with high stakes

(Representative Image) To quadruple capacity that we built in the past 75 years, the energy sector will see huge shifts in the next 25 years. This will open opportunities for startups and incumbents alike

On August 15, India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious target of turning the country into a developed nation in a span of 25 years. At $3.53 trillion, our GDP puts us in the fifth place in global rankings. However, from a per capita perspective, we rank 159. There’s obviously a huge potential for growth. Unfortunately, all growth requires energy. Developed countries typically consume between 2,500 to 7,000 kilograms of oil equivalent units per capita in...