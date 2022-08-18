English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Startup Street: Clean energy -- new vistas for entrepreneurs, but with high stakes

    To quadruple capacity built in the past 75 years, India’s energy sector will see shifts in the next 25 years, which will open opportunities for start ups and incumbents 

    Amol Hatwar
    August 18, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Startup Street: Clean energy -- new vistas for entrepreneurs, but with high stakes

    (Representative Image) To quadruple capacity that we built in the past 75 years, the energy sector will see huge shifts in the next 25 years. This will open opportunities for startups and incumbents alike

    On August 15, India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an ambitious target of turning the country into a developed nation in a span of 25 years. At $3.53 trillion, our GDP puts us in the fifth place in global rankings. However, from a per capita perspective, we rank 159. There’s obviously a huge potential for growth. Unfortunately, all growth requires energy. Developed countries typically consume between 2,500 to 7,000 kilograms of oil equivalent units per capita in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Problems of low oil prices

      Aug 17, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A PhD dropout’s trading journey, economy’s cues for the market, oil prices hit a soft stretch, SAIL sets sail for better show, Berger Paints’ valuation issue and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers