Start-up Street: Smaller towns jump onto the start-up bandwagon

If there was one figure in this year’s Economic Survey that surprised many, it was 555. That’s the number of districts in India which has at least one start-up, revealed Sanjeev Sanyal, then Principal Economic Advisor to the finance ministry, in his post-survey presentation at a press conference. Anyone tracking the country’s start-up eco-system will tell you that it is a remarkable number and shows how the start-up culture is taking roots. Sanyal, who has now joined the Prime Minister’s...