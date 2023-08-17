Start-up Street: Getting elusive product-market fit mantra right

The current funding winter for start-ups is to go back to fundamentals – focus on profitability, adopt a lean and frugal approach, rationalise operations and product lines.

An oft-repeated statement during the current funding winter for start-ups is to go back to fundamentals – focus on profitability, adopt a lean and frugal approach, rationalise operations and product lines, cut costs and improve customer retention. All this falls by the wayside if a key ingredient isn’t there, which is product-market fit (PMF). This three-letter acronym is the cause of much angst and agony for most entrepreneurs. Product-market fit is the degree to which a product satisfies a...